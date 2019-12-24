Law Firm Signs Full-Floor Office Lease in Downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Law firm Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg LLC has signed a full-floor lease at The 300, an office building located at 300 S. Wacker Ave. in downtown Chicago. The law firm will occupy the entire 15th floor for a total of 15,460 square feet. The lease commences in September 2020. Founded in 1946, the firm currently resides at 222 South Riverside. Golub & Co. owns The 300 and completed a renovation of the 536,000-square-foot property last year. Deborah Frank and Sandy Macaluso of Golub & Co. represented the landlord in the lease with the law firm. Tony Karmin and Corby Marx of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.