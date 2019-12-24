Law Firm Signs Full-Floor Office Lease in Downtown Chicago

Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg LLC will occupy the 15th floor of The 300.

CHICAGO — Law firm Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg LLC has signed a full-floor lease at The 300, an office building located at 300 S. Wacker Ave. in downtown Chicago. The law firm will occupy the entire 15th floor for a total of 15,460 square feet. The lease commences in September 2020. Founded in 1946, the firm currently resides at 222 South Riverside. Golub & Co. owns The 300 and completed a renovation of the 536,000-square-foot property last year. Deborah Frank and Sandy Macaluso of Golub & Co. represented the landlord in the lease with the law firm. Tony Karmin and Corby Marx of Colliers International represented the tenant.