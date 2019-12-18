REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates 335,480 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Irving

9400 North Royal Lane . in Irving totals 447,400 square feet. The property was built in 2004. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has negotiated a 335,480-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 9400 N. Royal Lane in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the rail-served property was built in 2004 and totals 447,400 square feet. Tom Walrich of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, supply chain operator KGP Logistics Co. Mitch Pruitt represented the landlord, Prologis, on an internal basis.

