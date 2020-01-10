REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of Retail Center in Sherman, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 25,000-square-foot retail center located at 5629 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. As of October 2018, the shopping center’s tenants included Allstate, Chef Angel, TTS E-Cig & Vape and Mac’s Tax & Bookkeeping Service. Matt Thompson and Phil Rosenfeld of Lee & Associates Dallas/Fort Worth represented the buyer, Bemisal Enterprises, in the transaction. Sangha Enterprises LLC sold the center for an undisclosed price.

