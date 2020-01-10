REBusinessOnline

Levey Group Signs Victory Wine to 23,000 SF Lease at Northwest Place Industrial Park in Houston

HOUSTON — Levey Group has signed Victory Wine Group to a 23,000-square-foot lease at Northwest Place Industrial Park, Levey’s seven-acre business park in Houston’s Northwest submarket. Victory Wine is a wholesale wine distributor with locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin. The company’s newest location at Northwest Place features a storefront entrance and an air-conditioned warehouse. David Lester of Lester & Lester Realty Advisors represented Victory Wine Group in the lease transaction, and Carlton Anderson and Joseph Smith of CBRE represented Levey Group.

