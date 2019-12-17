REBusinessOnline

Lidl Opens 36,000 SF Grocery Store on Long Island

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Retail

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — German grocer Lidl has opened a 36,000-square-foot store at Hubbards Commons, a 65,970-square-foot shopping center in West Babylon on the western part of Long Island. Lidl will offer produce, meat, freshly baked goods and an array of household products. Hubbards Commons is located along Sunrise Highway, which connects Long Island to New York City. The property is now 98 percent leased to tenants including Walgreens, Orangetheory Fitness and Subway. ShopOne is the landlord of Hubbards Commons.

