Lidl to Develop $100M Distribution Center in Covington, Georgia

COVINGTON, GA. — German discount grocer Lidl plans to develop its fourth U.S. distribution center in metro Atlanta. The project will span 925,000 square feet and cost $100 million to build. The center will be located in Covington and will also serve as the company’s regional headquarters. Covington is situated along Interstate 20 and 35 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. The new facility will house 270 full-time employees over the next five years. A timeline for construction as well as details about the design team were not disclosed. Lidl has opened four stores in Georgia and has hired more than 150 employees in Augusta, Mableton, Marietta and Snellville. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Virginia in June 2015. Today the grocer operates more than 85 stores across nine East Coast states. Lidl’s other three distribution centers are in Fredericksburg, Va.; Graham, N.C.; and Perryville, Md.