Linear Retail Acquires 6,291 SF Retail Property in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Linear Retail Properties LLC has acquired a 6,291-square-foot retail store property comprising three adjacent buildings in the Porter Square Neighborhood of Cambridge, a northwestern suburb of Boston, for $3.6 million. Located at 1755-1761 Massachusetts Ave., the property is fully leased to The Abbey Irish Pub, One Ramen & Sushi, The Laundry Room and Judy Jetson hair salon. Anthony Bruno and Kerry Dowlin of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.
