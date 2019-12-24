Lingerfelt CommonWealth Acquires 308,337 SF Office Tower in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC has acquired 100 East Broad Street, a 308,337-square-foot office tower in downtown Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property, also referred to as Chase Tower after its anchor tenant JP Morgan Chase, is situated in the heart of downtown Columbus across from Capitol Square. It is 60 percent occupied. Lingerfelt CommonWealth plans to immediately implement a multi-million-dollar renovation, consisting of a full elevator modernization, lobby improvements, new HVAC equipment and a new amenity package. Atlantic Real Estate Capital provided acquisition financing.