LMI Capital Arranges Two Acquisition Loans Totaling $23.7M for Houston Multifamily Assets

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — LMI Capital, a Real Estate Capital Alliance (RECA) member, has arranged two acquisition loans totaling $23.7 million for a pair of multifamily assets in the Houston area. In the first deal, Brandon Brown of LMI Capital placed a $10.7 million loan for a 170-unit property in the Brazoria County submarket. The loan carried a floating starting at approximately 3.8 percent and three years of interest-only payments. In the second transaction, Jamie Safier of LMI Capital arranged a $13 million loan for a 190-unit property in the Galleria submarket. That loan was structured with a fixed interest rate of 4.5 percent and two years of interest-only payments. The names of the properties, lenders and borrowers were not disclosed.