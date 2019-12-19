M+A Architects Completes Design of New 80,000 SF Office for White Castle in Columbus

The three-story office is located at 555 W. Goodale St.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — M+A Architects has completed the interior design work of the new 80,000-square-foot home office for White Castle in Columbus. The office design incorporates shared workspaces and tributes to the hamburger chain’s history. Located at 555 W. Goodale St., it features a library, café, indoor fitness area, mother’s nursing suite and a spiral slide connecting the second floor to the first floor. The project team also included Architectural Alliance, POD Design and Elford.