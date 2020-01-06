Majestic Asset Management Acquires Two Office/R&D Buildings Near Santa Barbara for $24.2M
GOLETA, CALIF. — Agoura Hills, Calif.-based Majestic Asset Management has purchased two office and R&D buildings situated on adjacent parcels in Goleta. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $24.2 million.
Located at 125 and 175 Cremona Drive, the buildings offer a total of 133,299 square feet of space situated on 8.17 acres. Medtronic occupies 125 Cremona Drive, but will vacate the 82,132-square-foot building in February. Resonant, Surgical Eye Expeditions International and Ricardo Defense are tenants at the 51,167-square-foot property at 175 Cremona Drive.
Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the sale transaction.
