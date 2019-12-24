Marcus & Millichap Arranges $26M Sale of 348-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Town & Country I & II in Las Vegas offer a total of 348 units for the weekly or monthly traveler.

LAS VEGAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Town & Country I & II, two apartment communities located in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the assets for $26 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Michael Shaffner and Michael LaBar of Marcus & Millichap’s Las Vegas office represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 4311 Boulder Highway, Town & Country I features 143 units, while Town & Country II, located at 5390 Boulder Highway, offers 205 units. The Town & Country Manor brand caters to the weekly/monthly tenant profile on the Boulder strip corridor and offers fully furnished one-bedroom suites, full kitchens with microwaves and walk-in closets.