Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6M in Financing for Rehabilitation Facility in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Northeast, Office

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged $6 million in financing for Retreat at Southern Connecticut, a rehabilitation facility in New Haven. The facility specializes in mental health services and substance abuse rehabilitation, and the loan will be used to increase treatment options and hire more than 150 new staff members. Stonehenge Capital provided the loan, terms of which were undisclosed. Robert Noeldechen of Marcus & Millichap handled the debt placement.