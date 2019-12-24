REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 26,894 SF Industrial Building in St. Louis

ICL North America Inc. occupies the building, located at 373 Marshall Ave.

ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 26,894-square-foot industrial building in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The property sits on 3.9 acres at 373 Marshall Ave. It was built in 2005 and expanded in 2016. ICL North America Inc., a chemical and fertilizer company, occupies the building. Adam Abushagur and Tyler Sharp of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The duo also secured the private buyer.

