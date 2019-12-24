REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 6,907 SF Witt Crossing Retail Center in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Witt Crossing, a 6,907-square-foot retail strip center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Bill Jordan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller/developer in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020