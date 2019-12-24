Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 6,907 SF Witt Crossing Retail Center in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Witt Crossing, a 6,907-square-foot retail strip center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Bill Jordan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller/developer in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.
