Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Emerald Place Shopping Center in Greenwood, South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.5 million sale of the Emerald Place shopping center in Greenwood, approximately 25 miles from the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Private investor George Snelling purchased the 107,616 –square-foot property from Cole MT Greenwood SC LLC. Marcus & Millichap’s Zach Taylor, Brian Munn and Don McMinn brokered the sale on behalf of both the seller and the buyer. Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less and Rack Room Shoes anchor Emerald Place, which is located at 259 Hospitality Blvd.

