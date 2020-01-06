Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Apartment Building in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Idaho Flats is situated on Idaho Avenue.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Idaho Flats in Saint Louis Park for $1.7 million. The 12-unit apartment building is located at 1328 Idaho Ave. in the Eliot neighborhood of Saint Louis Park, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Built in 1964, the asset was remodeled in 2019. It includes 11 one-bedroom units totaling 750 square feet each and one studio totaling 250 square feet. Abe Roberts, Evan Miller and Chris Collins of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale on behalf of the undisclosed buyer and seller.