REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Empire Commerce Industrial Facility in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Empire Commerce Center is a 44,537-square-foot industrial facility located at 1150 Empire Central Place in Dallas.

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Empire Commerce Center, a 44,537-square-foot industrial facility located at 1150 Empire Central Place in Dallas. The property was built in 1982 on a 3.2-acre site about three miles south of Dallas Love Field Airport. Adam Abushagur and Ron Hebert of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The unnamed buyer is based in Mexico and is a repeat buyer in the market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020