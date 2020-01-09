Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Empire Commerce Industrial Facility in Dallas

Empire Commerce Center is a 44,537-square-foot industrial facility located at 1150 Empire Central Place in Dallas.

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Empire Commerce Center, a 44,537-square-foot industrial facility located at 1150 Empire Central Place in Dallas. The property was built in 1982 on a 3.2-acre site about three miles south of Dallas Love Field Airport. Adam Abushagur and Ron Hebert of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The unnamed buyer is based in Mexico and is a repeat buyer in the market.