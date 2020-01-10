REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $5.5M Sale of New Retail Property in Houston Leased to Regions Bank

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

A high-net-worth individual purchased the Regions Bank branch in Houston's Westchase District at a 4.4 percent cap rate, the lowest cap rate for a Regions Bank retail branch on record.

HOUSTON — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a newly built retail property located at 10803 Westheimer Road in Houston’s Westchase District. Regions Bank occupies the 2,140-square-foot property on a 20-year triple-net ground lease. Joseph Nelson and Gary Chou of Matthews represented the seller, an unnamed developer, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a high-net-worth individual who purchased the bank branch at a 4.4 percent cap rate, the lowest cap rate for a Regions Bank retail branch on record, according to Matthews. The company also says the purchase price was the highest for a Regions location at $2,547 per square foot.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020