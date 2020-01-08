REBusinessOnline

Medistar to Develop 92-Bed Hospital in Houston’s Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

Located at 16850 Buccaneer Lane in Houston, the property will be the sixth hospital for NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals.

HOUSTON — Medistar Corp. plans to develop Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake, a 92-bed hospital in Houston’s Bay Area submarket. NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (NPH) will operate the facility with up to 200 employees and 18 providers of psychiatry, internal medicine and neurology. Houston-based Medistar expects to deliver the hospital this summer. Located at 16850 Buccaneer Lane, the property will be NPH’s sixth hospital.

