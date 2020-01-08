Medistar to Develop 92-Bed Hospital in Houston’s Bay Area

HOUSTON — Medistar Corp. plans to develop Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake, a 92-bed hospital in Houston’s Bay Area submarket. NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (NPH) will operate the facility with up to 200 employees and 18 providers of psychiatry, internal medicine and neurology. Houston-based Medistar expects to deliver the hospital this summer. Located at 16850 Buccaneer Lane, the property will be NPH’s sixth hospital.