Meridian Capital Arranges $200M Loan for Refinancing of Bell Works Office Campus in Holmdel, New Jersey

The Bell Works office campus is comprised of four, six-story buildings with ground-floor retail and green space.

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Meridian Capital Group has arranged a $200 million loan for the refinancing of Bell Works, a 1.4-million-square-foot, class A office campus in Holmdel, located approximately 30 miles south of New York City. A balance sheet lender provided the loan, which the borrower, a partnership between Somerset Development Group and Adarsan Holdings, will use to complete capital improvements and pay off existing debt. Located at 101 Crawford’s Corner Road, the former research and development facility for Bell Labs and Alcatel Lucent is comprised of four six-story buildings with ground-floor retail space. The building was redeveloped from the Bell Labs scientific research center and current tenants including software companies iCIMS and WorkWave, as well as Guardian Life Insurance and Jersey Central Power & Light. Drew Anderman, Josh Berman and Eli Serebrowski of Meridian arranged the loan.