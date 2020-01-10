Meridian Group Acquires Office Building in Northern Virginia for $113.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The 12-story property sits above a newly renovated Safeway grocery store and is LEED Gold certified.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Bethesda, Md.-based Meridian Group has purchased 1525 Wilson Blvd., a 12-story office building in the Rossyln neighborhood of Arlington. The Washington Business Journal reports that EQ Office, which is owned by The Blackstone Group Inc., sold the property for $113.2 million. The 318,729-square-foot building sits above a newly renovated Safeway grocery store and is LEED Gold certified. The building is located less one mile from Rosslyn Metro station and offers access to U.S. Routes 29 and 50, the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Interstate 66. Meridian Group plans to make minor renovations to the 78-percent leased building, including upgrading the building’s common areas, lobby, conference center and fitness center. Meridian’s Andrew Pence, Kyle Maurer and Mike McCarthy handled the acquisition internally.