Meritex Acquires 84,080 SF Industrial Complex Near DFW Airport in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Jetstar 114 Business Center in Irving totals 84,080 square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — The Meritex Co. has acquired Jetstar 114 Business Center, a three-building industrial complex totaling 84,080 square feet in Irving. Developed in 1999 by Jackson-Shaw, the buildings are situated adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and feature 18-foot clear heights and both dock-high and drive-in loading platforms. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.