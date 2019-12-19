REBusinessOnline

Meritex Acquires 84,080 SF Industrial Complex Near DFW Airport in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Jetstar 114 Business Center in Irving totals 84,080 square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — The Meritex Co. has acquired Jetstar 114 Business Center, a three-building industrial complex totaling 84,080 square feet in Irving. Developed in 1999 by Jackson-Shaw, the buildings are situated adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and feature 18-foot clear heights and both dock-high and drive-in loading platforms. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed.

