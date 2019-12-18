Metro Storage, FRC Open 689-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

With 689 units, Metro Storage's Westhampton Beach facility is its 5th in New York.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — A partnership between Metro Storage LLC and Fremont Realty Capital has opened a 689-unit self-storage facility in West Hampton Beach on the eastern part of Long Island. The two-story facility, located at 105 Old Riverhead Road, offers 77,000 rentable square feet of climate-controlled space and features interior loading bays, elevators, security and a retail office. Metro Storage opened a 785-unit facility in Line Lexington, Pennsylvania at approximately the same time. The Westhampton Beach property is Metro’s 5th self-storage facility in New York