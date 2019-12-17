REBusinessOnline

Metro Storage, FRC Open 785-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Line Lexington, Pennsylvania

With 785 units, Metro Storage's Line Lexington facility is its 11th in Pennsylvania.

LINE LEXINGTON, PA. — A partnership between Metro Storage LLC and Fremont Realty Capital (FRC) has opened a 785-unit self-storage facility in Line Lexington, located approximately 30 miles north of Philadelphia. The two-story facility, located at 4671 County Line Road, offers 79,383 rentable square feet of climate-controlled space and features interior loading bays, elevators, security and a retail office. The property is Metro’s 11th self-storage facility in Pennsylvania.

