MG Properties Acquires Two Pacific Northwest Multifamily Communities for $305.2M

Tivalli Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash., features 383 apartments and a two-story clubhouse with multiple fireplaces, seating areas and a gourmet kitchen.

BEAVERTON, ORE., AND LYNNWOOD, WASH. — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased two multifamily properties — Pallas Townhomes & Apartments in Beaverton and Tivalli Apartments in Lynnwood — for a combined total of $305.2 million.

The company acquired Pallas Townhomes & Apartments, a 566-unit community in Beaverton, in an off-market transaction for $186 million. The seller was a joint venture between Holland Partner Group and Invesco Real Estate. Built in 1997, Pallas is located at 15021 SW Millikan Way along the Millikan Way MAX Light Rail. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE arranged the Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition.

MG Properties also purchased Tivalli Apartments, a 383-unit community located at 15631 Ash Way in Lynnwood, for $119.2 million. Built in 2014, Tivalli features a two-story clubhouse with multiple fireplaces, seating areas, a gourmet kitchen, indoor sports court and an upstairs game room and sky deck. The buyer plans to invest capital to further improve common area amenities for current and prospective residents. David Young and Corey Maxx of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Freddie Mac provided financing, Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop arranged.

MG Properties has acquired 14 communities in the past 12 months, totaling nearly 4,000 units and more than $1 billion in combined value.