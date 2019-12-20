REBusinessOnline

MG Properties Acquires Two Pacific Northwest Multifamily Communities for $305.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Washington, Western

Tivalli-Apts-Lynnwood-WA

Tivalli Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash., features 383 apartments and a two-story clubhouse with multiple fireplaces, seating areas and a gourmet kitchen.

BEAVERTON, ORE., AND LYNNWOOD, WASH. — San Diego-based MG Properties Group has purchased two multifamily properties — Pallas Townhomes & Apartments in Beaverton and Tivalli Apartments in Lynnwood — for a combined total of $305.2 million.

The company acquired Pallas Townhomes & Apartments, a 566-unit community in Beaverton, in an off-market transaction for $186 million. The seller was a joint venture between Holland Partner Group and Invesco Real Estate. Built in 1997, Pallas is located at 15021 SW Millikan Way along the Millikan Way MAX Light Rail. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE arranged the Fannie Mae financing for the acquisition.

MG Properties also purchased Tivalli Apartments, a 383-unit community located at 15631 Ash Way in Lynnwood, for $119.2 million. Built in 2014, Tivalli features a two-story clubhouse with multiple fireplaces, seating areas, a gourmet kitchen, indoor sports court and an upstairs game room and sky deck. The buyer plans to invest capital to further improve common area amenities for current and prospective residents. David Young and Corey Maxx of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Freddie Mac provided financing, Bryan Frazier and Blake Hockenbury of Walker & Dunlop arranged.

MG Properties has acquired 14 communities in the past 12 months, totaling nearly 4,000 units and more than $1 billion in combined value.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020