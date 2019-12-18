REBusinessOnline

Middleburg Breaks Ground on 250-Unit Apartment Complex in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Mosby at Riverlights will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Middleburg Communities has broken ground on Mosby at Riverlights, a planned 250-unit apartment community in Wilmington. The complex will offer communal amenities such as a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse, pool, dog park, pet spa, grilling stations, fire pit, package locker concierge and a fitness center. The community will also be linked via walking trails to Marina Village, a mixed-use town center with a new riverfront park and boardwalk, as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurants. Mosby at Riverlights will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Unit interiors will include Nest thermostats, stainless steel Energy Star-rated appliances, granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and Bluetooth keyless entry. The design team includes interior designer and landscape architect Cline Design Associates, general contractor Middleburg Construction and civil engineer McKim & Creed. Vienna, Va.-based Middleburg Communities expects to begin leasing at the community in late 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020