Middleburg Breaks Ground on 250-Unit Apartment Complex in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Middleburg Communities has broken ground on Mosby at Riverlights, a planned 250-unit apartment community in Wilmington. The complex will offer communal amenities such as a 7,500-square-foot clubhouse, pool, dog park, pet spa, grilling stations, fire pit, package locker concierge and a fitness center. The community will also be linked via walking trails to Marina Village, a mixed-use town center with a new riverfront park and boardwalk, as well as 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurants. Mosby at Riverlights will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Unit interiors will include Nest thermostats, stainless steel Energy Star-rated appliances, granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and Bluetooth keyless entry. The design team includes interior designer and landscape architect Cline Design Associates, general contractor Middleburg Construction and civil engineer McKim & Creed. Vienna, Va.-based Middleburg Communities expects to begin leasing at the community in late 2020.