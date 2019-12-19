Miller Construction Completes Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 318,043 SF in Miami Central Commons

DORAL, FLA. – Miller Construction Co. has completed two buildings for Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, creating 318,043 square feet of industrial space within the Miami Central Commons business park. Located at 2301 NW 107th Ave. in Doral, 11 miles northwest of Miami, Building 1 contains showroom space and Building 2 contains industrial space. Foundry Commercial purchased the business park in 2017 and began the major demolition, renovation and expansion in fall 2018. Designed by RLC Architects, Buildings 1 and 2 provide 32-foot clear heights, 54-foot column spacing and a 60-foot speed bay. Puga & Associates served as mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers, and Kimley-Horn served as civil engineer. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Fairchild Partners is the property’s exclusive leasing agent.