Modell’s Sporting Goods Signs 312,373 Industrial Lease in Bordentown, New Jersey

Model's Sporting Goods will house its logistics and distribution operations at the facility.

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — Modell’s Sporting Goods has signed a 312,373-square-foot industrial lease in Bordentown, a southeastern suburb of Trenton. The retailer will house its logistics and distribution operations at the facility, which is located at 201 Old York Road. Bill Waxman, Mindy Lissner and Steven Beyda of CBRE worked with Brett Weinblatt of Compass Commercial to represent Modell’s in the lease negotiations. Matrix Development owns the facility.

