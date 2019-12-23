Mohr Capital Sells University Highlands Office Building in Charlotte to CIM Group

Mohr Capital acquired the 100,000-square-foot facility on a speculative basis in 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mohr Capital, a privately held REIT based in Dallas, has sold the University Highlands office building located at 10330 David Taylor Drive in Charlotte to Los Angeles-based CIM Group. Mohr Capital acquired the 100,000-square-foot facility on a speculative basis in 2017 then completed capital improvements before securing a single, long-term tenant, United Rentals Inc., earlier this year. Stamford, Conn.-based United Rentals is an equipment rental company that specializes in construction and industrial rentals. Mohr Capital’s Gary Horn and Bob Mohr handled the sale internally. The sales price was not disclosed.