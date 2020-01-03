REBusinessOnline

M&T Provides $12.1M Financing for Seniors Housing Facility in Chatham, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

CHATHAM, N.J. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has provided a $12.1 million FHA-insured loan to refinance a 108-bed skilled nursing facility in Chatham, located approximately 25 miles west of New York City. The loan was completed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 232/223(f) program. The 35-year, fully amortizing loan features a fixed rate of 3.26 percent. The borrower and name of facility were not disclosed. Paula Quigley, Matt Pipitone and Jennifer Kooney of M&T Realty Capital led the transaction. Quigley also serves as the FHA/HUD program manager for M&T Realty Capital Corp.

