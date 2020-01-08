M&T Realty Capital Provides $79.5M Financing for Seniors Housing Facility in Blackwood, New Jersey

BLACKWOOD, N.J. — M&T Realty Capital Corp. has closed a $79.5 million FHA-insured loan to refinance a 458-bed skilled nursing facility in Blackwood, a southeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The 30-year loan is fully amortizing and features a fixed interest rate of 3.28 percent. The borrower and name of facility were not disclosed. Paula Quigley and Matthew Pipitone of M&T Realty Capital Baltimore office led the transaction in collaboration with Aaron Anglada of M&T Bank’s Paramus office. Quigley also serves as the FHA/HUD program manager for the company.