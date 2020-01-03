REBusinessOnline

Mumford Co. Brokers Sale of 141-Room Best Western Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Mumford Co. has brokered the sale of the 141-room Best Western hotel in Rosemont for an undisclosed price. The three-story property is situated near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Ed James and George Arvanitis of Mumford represented the seller, OMS O’Hare LLC. The team also procured the buyer, North Star Real Estate Group LLC, a Minnesota-based hotel investment group.

