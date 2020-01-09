Muskin Commercial Arranges Sale of Park Plaza Apartments in North Central Austin

Park Plaza Apartments in Austin features a swimming pool, barbecue/picnic area, playground and access to Little Walnut Creek.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Muskin Commercial has arranged the sale of Park Plaza Apartments, a 62-unit multifamily community located in Austin’s North Central submarket. The property features a swimming pool, barbecue/picnic area, playground and access to Little Walnut Creek. Quantum Capital Inc., a value-add multifamily investment firm with assets in Los Angeles and Austin, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Muskin Commercial represented the seller, an entity named Austin Park Plaza LLC that has owned the community for 28 years.