NAI Partners Negotiates 15,300 SF Industrial Lease in South Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 15,300-square-foot industrial lease at 4318 Bluebonnet Drive in south Houston for Lake Management Services, which specializes in construction and maintenance of lakes and ponds. Jake Wilkinson and Chris Caudill of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Clay Pritchett, also with NAI Partners, represented the landlord, Martinez A&M Investments.