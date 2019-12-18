NAP Sells New Mixed-Use Development Along Atlanta BeltLine to Connor Group for $110M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Edge offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, parking garage and a clubhouse.

ATLANTA — North American Properties (NAP) has sold Edge, a mixed-use development that the firm recently delivered along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, to The Connor Group, a multifamily owner based in Ohio. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, Connor Group acquired Edge for $110 million.

Located at 670 DeKalb Ave. NE in Atlanta’s Inman Park, Edge straddles both sides of the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. The development offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, parking garage and a clubhouse. The apartments are adjacent to Interstate 85 and the MARTA King Memorial station. The development also offers 29,000 square feet of retail, dining and loft office space. Current tenants include Shake Shack, Cold Beer and Rukus Cycling Studios. The property is less than two miles from Ponce City Market and less than one mile from Krog Street Market.

Cincinnati-based NAP partnered with Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) and The Conservation Fund to transform the environmentally contaminated site.