Nelson Partners Sells 438-Bed Student Housing Community in Denver

Auraria Student Lofts, offering 438 beds near the Auraria Campus, has traded hands in Denver.

DENVER — Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold Auraria Student Lofts. The 438-bed student housing community is located near the Auraria Campus, an educational facility which serves the University of Colorado – Denver, Metropolitan State University and the Community College of Denver.

The community offers two- and four-bedroom units with shared amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor dining area, fitness center, yoga studio, gaming lounge and study spaces.

Terms of the transaction and the buyer were undisclosed.