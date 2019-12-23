REBusinessOnline

Nelson Partners Sells 438-Bed Student Housing Community in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Auraria-Student-Lofts-Denver-CO

Auraria Student Lofts, offering 438 beds near the Auraria Campus, has traded hands in Denver.

DENVER — Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold Auraria Student Lofts. The 438-bed student housing community is located near the Auraria Campus, an educational facility which serves the University of Colorado – Denver, Metropolitan State University and the Community College of Denver.

The community offers two- and four-bedroom units with shared amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor dining area, fitness center, yoga studio, gaming lounge and study spaces.

Terms of the transaction and the buyer were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020