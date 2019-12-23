Nelson Partners Sells 438-Bed Student Housing Community in Denver
DENVER — Nelson Partners Student Housing has sold Auraria Student Lofts. The 438-bed student housing community is located near the Auraria Campus, an educational facility which serves the University of Colorado – Denver, Metropolitan State University and the Community College of Denver.
The community offers two- and four-bedroom units with shared amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor dining area, fitness center, yoga studio, gaming lounge and study spaces.
Terms of the transaction and the buyer were undisclosed.
