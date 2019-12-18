NewcrestImage Acquires 148-Room SpringHill Suites Hotel in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS — Hospitality development and investment firm NewcrestImage has acquired the 148-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas. The hotel is an adaptive reuse of a historic 10-story building and features a fitness center, complimentary breakfast and 615 square feet of meeting space. NewcrestImage will undertake further renovations to the property that will take about four months to complete, during which time the hotel will remain open. The seller of the hotel was not disclosed.
