NewcrestImage Opens 91-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Amarillo

Posted on in Development, Hospitality, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has opened a 91-room Hyatt Place in Amarillo. The hotel is located in the city’s medical district and is part of the company’s hotel campus that also features a 90-room Tru by Hilton and a 90-room Aloft by Marriott. The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in August 2018, and construction of the Aloft hotel is scheduled to begin in mid-2020.