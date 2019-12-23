NewcrestImage Opens 91-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has opened a 91-room Hyatt Place in Amarillo. The hotel is located in the city’s medical district and is part of the company’s hotel campus that also features a 90-room Tru by Hilton and a 90-room Aloft by Marriott. The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in August 2018, and construction of the Aloft hotel is scheduled to begin in mid-2020.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.