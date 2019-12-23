REBusinessOnline

NewcrestImage Opens 91-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Amarillo

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The new Hyatt Place hotel in Amarillo totals 91 rooms.

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality developer NewcrestImage has opened a 91-room Hyatt Place in Amarillo. The hotel is located in the city’s medical district and is part of the company’s hotel campus that also features a 90-room Tru by Hilton and a 90-room Aloft by Marriott. The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in August 2018, and construction of the Aloft hotel is scheduled to begin in mid-2020.

