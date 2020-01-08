Newmark Grubb Zimmer Arranges Sale of 36-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The property is located on Barr Road.

GRAIN VALLEY, MO. — Newmark Grubb Zimmer has arranged the sale of a 36-unit multifamily property in Grain Valley, an eastern suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located on Barr Road, was fully occupied at the time of sale. Chris Robertson and Trenton Wahl of Newmark Grubb Zimmer brokered the transaction. T&T Real Estate LLC sold the asset to a Utah-based investor.