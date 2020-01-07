Newmark Knight Frank Arranges $27.5M Sale of Gallatin Center Retail Asset in Bozeman, Montana

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Newmark Knight Frank has arranged the sale of Gallatin Center, a shopping center in Bozeman. Revesco (USA) Properties acquired the property from Gallatin TR for $27.5 million.

Paul Sleeth, Billy Sleeth and Patrick Allen of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on the southwest quadrant of Interstate 90 and North 19th Street, Gallatin Center is occupied by Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Bed Bath & Beyond, PetSmart and Staples.