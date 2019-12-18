Nitya Capital, Tema Development to Build 32-Story Apartment High-Rise in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Construction of Two Hermann Place in Houston is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based developers, Nitya Capital and Tema Development, will build Two Hermann Place, a 32-story multifamily high-rise building that will be located in Houston’s Museum District. The property will offer 295 units in 13 different floor plans that will feature quartz countertops and backsplashes, walk-in closets and smart thermostats. The average unit size will be 1,076 square feet. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, sky lounge, café bar, dog park and a fitness center. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020, and completion is slated for winter 2022.