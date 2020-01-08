REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges $61M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Railway Plaza is a 417-unit property.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has secured a $61 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Railway Plaza in Naperville. Built in 2000, the transit-oriented multifamily property is adjacent to the Route 59 Metra station. Bill Weber, Henry Stimler and Daniel Sarsfield of NKF arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyers, BH Equities and Cantor Fitzgerald. Railway Plaza comprises 13 three-story buildings with 417 units. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, lounge, pool and fire pit.

