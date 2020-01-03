REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges Sale of 98-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

solana_doylestown_exterior2-1

Solana at Doylestown comprises 98 units of seniors housing.

DOYLESTOWN, PA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of and financing for Solana at Doylestown, a 98-unit seniors housing community in Doylestown, located approximately 35 miles north of Philadelphia. Solana at Doylestown opened in 2014 and provides assisted living and memory care services. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ryan Maconachy and Chad Lavender of NKF represented the seller, Atlanta-based Formation Development Group. A joint venture between LCS Senior Living and Nuveen acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Sarah Anderson and Brittany Robinson, also of NKF, secured the financing on behalf of the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020