NKF Arranges Sale of 98-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Solana at Doylestown comprises 98 units of seniors housing.

DOYLESTOWN, PA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of and financing for Solana at Doylestown, a 98-unit seniors housing community in Doylestown, located approximately 35 miles north of Philadelphia. Solana at Doylestown opened in 2014 and provides assisted living and memory care services. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ryan Maconachy and Chad Lavender of NKF represented the seller, Atlanta-based Formation Development Group. A joint venture between LCS Senior Living and Nuveen acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Sarah Anderson and Brittany Robinson, also of NKF, secured the financing on behalf of the buyer.