NKF Brokers $19.2M Sale of Office Portfolio in Stafford, Virginia

Built between 2001 and 2006, the portfolio is situated near Interstate 95 and Jefferson Davis Highway.

STAFFORD, VA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $19.2 million sale of Stafford Commerce Center and Stafford Commerce Park in Stafford, 11 miles southeast of Quantico. The six-building portfolio totals 272,000 square feet of office space, as well as 18 acres of land. NKF’s Larry FitzGerald and Cole Spalding represented the seller, Hudson Advisors LP, in the transaction. The buyer is Next Tier Real Estate Investors. Built between 2001 and 2006, the portfolio is situated near Interstate 95 and Jefferson Davis Highway.