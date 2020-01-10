REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers $21.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

24-woodard-ave-nyc

The site, located at 24 Woodward Ave., offers close proximity to multiple airports.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the $21.5 million sale of 24 Woodward Avenue, a 110,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens. The two-story property offers close proximity LaGuardia and Kennedy airports. Brian Ezratty and Scott Ellard of NKF represented the seller, Willowen Management Corp., in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, Prologis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020