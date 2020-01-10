NKF Brokers $21.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Queens

The site, located at 24 Woodward Ave., offers close proximity to multiple airports.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the $21.5 million sale of 24 Woodward Avenue, a 110,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens. The two-story property offers close proximity LaGuardia and Kennedy airports. Brian Ezratty and Scott Ellard of NKF represented the seller, Willowen Management Corp., in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, Prologis.