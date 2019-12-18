NKF Brokers Sale-Leaseback of Suburban Chicago Industrial Property

Embossed Graphics will lease back the 120,000-square-foot property from buyer Exeter Property Group.

AURORA, ILL. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale-leaseback of 1175 S. Frontenac St., a 120,000-square-foot industrial building in Aurora. The sales price was undisclosed. Elise Couston and Adam Marshall of NKF represented the seller, design studio Embossed Graphics Inc., which will lease back the property from Exeter Property Group. Located in the Meadow Lakes Corporate Park, the facility was constructed in 1999 as a build-to-suit for Embossed Graphics. The building features a clear height of 24 feet, 10,000 square feet of office space and parking for 135 vehicles.