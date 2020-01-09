REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 10,008 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

183-madison-ave-nyc

The sports marketing firm will move into 183 Madison Avenue, in the NoMad neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Night Frank has negotiated a 10,008-square-foot office lease on behalf of collegiate sports marketing firm Learfield IMG College in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. The space is located on the 17th floor of 183 Madison Avenue, a 275,413-square-foot office building close to the Grand Central and Penn Station transit stations. Andrew Sachs, Tim Gibson, Josh Gosin and Brittany Silver of NKF represented the landlord, APF Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jack Senske and Brian Given of Colliers International represented Learfield.

