Noble Investment Group Buys 302-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel Asset in Downtown Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

DENVER — Noble Investment Group has purchased a dual-branded hotel property in downtown Denver for an undisclosed price. The asset includes Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Denver and Homewood Suites by Hilton Downtown Denver. The name of the seller was not released.

The hotels feature a combined 302 guest rooms; health and fitness facilities; an indoor pool and whirlpool; 7,000 square feet of meeting and boardroom space; and a restaurant, 550 Bar and Patio. The properties are located in Denver’s downtown district that is walkable to more than 25 million square feet of office space, over 300 restaurants, three major sports stadiums, the Pepsi Center and Denver Performing Arts Center.

