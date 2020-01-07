NorthMarq Acquires KDH to Expand Mortgage Business in Houston

HOUSTON — Minneapolis-based NorthMarq has acquired Kinghorn, Driver, Hough & Co. (KDH), a commercial debt and equity firm based in Houston. Ray Driver will relinquish his role as principal of KDH to become managing director of NorthMarq’s Houston office, joining Tony Gray and John Burke to lead the office. Founded in 1945, KDH is self-described as the oldest independently owned commercial real estate capital company in Texas.

Formerly part of the Q10 network, KDH will bring eight additional mortgage banking professionals and five financial analysts, increasing the total employees in the expanded NorthMarq office to nearly 30. KDH also brings a loan servicing portfolio totaling nearly $2 billion, extending NorthMarq’s servicing portfolio to more than $60 billion.